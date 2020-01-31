Gov. Ralph Northam, center, prepares to cut the ribbon for Echo World Communications located at 300 North Main Street, Lawrenceville. Those participating were Supervisor Bernard Jones, Sr., left, Cassidy Rasnick, Deputy Secretary for Trade and Rural Economic Development; Carthan Currin, Economic Development Director; County Administrator Charlette T. Woolridge, Ph.D.; Supervisor John Zubrod, Vice Chair; Ara Kalpak, Board Member, Echo World Communications; Carl Townsend, Chief Executive Officer, Echo World Communications; Teya Whitehead, Lawrenceville Town Council; Kristen Muzzy, Chief Operating Officer, Echo World Communications; Supervisor Dr. Barbara Jarrett Harris, Chair; Mayor of Lawrenceville Scott Martin, Mike Dotti, Executive Director, Brunswick County Industrial Development Authority; H. B. Brockwell, Jr., Lawrenceville Town Council; Gloria Menyweather-Woods, Chair, IDA; C. J. Dean, Lawrenceville Town Manager; Supervisor Welton Tyler, Supervisor Dr. Alfonzo Seward, and Morris Taylor, IDA.