LAWRENCEVILLE – There was excitement in the air on Tuesday, Jan. 14, for the ribbon cutting of Echo World Communications, LLC located at 300 North Main Street, the former Bank of America building. Echo World Communications provides affordable healthcare solutions and is opening a digital healthcare center, pharmacy and a call center that will result in over 150 new jobs to the community.
Mike Dotti, executive director, Brunswick County Industrial Development Authority, offered a word of welcome and thanked Carl Townsend, CEO, Echo World Communications, for investing in Lawrenceville and Brunswick County. He also thanked Carthan Currin, economic development director; Scott Martin, mayor of Lawrenceville; and C. J. Dean, Lawrenceville town manager, for their help with the project.
According to information provided by Echo World Communications, the project will provide jobs and much needed affordable health care solutions that will augment existing providers in the community. Townsend was accompanied by the executive team and key staff members who are interviewing residents for the new jobs to begin within the month.
Later Dotti referred to the project as a virtual healthcare center.
Martin expressed appreciation to Dotti, Currin, and Dean and thanked Gov. Ralph Northam for taking the time out of his busy schedule to come to Lawrenceville. He also gave credit and expressed appreciation to his wife Kim for her help in preparing his speech.
”This is a giant step on our path to increase jobs and encourage more businesses to open in the future. I believe that this new business is a great step toward revitalizing downtown Lawrenceville,” Martin stated.
Martin emphasized the importance of teamwork and the ability to work together toward a common vision. He said over the past year there have been countless hours spent with many meetings and phone calls to accomplish this goal.
Martin thanked David Lipscomb, vice president, Mecklenburg Electric Cooperative, for his professionalism on the project to obtain the fiber optics for the call center.
Martin thanked Chuck Lessin with Pop’s Diner for catering the event and stating he will be opening a sports bar in Lawrenceville in the spring.
Martin encouraged the leaders in Lawrenceville and Brunswick County to strive to make a positive impact.
“Together let’s work hard on communication, organization, and deliver it. This is a great way to kick off 2020. We are here to preserve and enhance our small town community. The small steps taken toward economic growth will continue to cultivate a business climate that fosters a successful and growing future. This new business will improve our downtown, such as supporting local restaurants, businesses, and other services in respect to preserving our small-town qualities.
“I look forward to supporting Echo World Communications and their team in the future. I would sincerely like to thank them for investing in us. I again want to thank everyone who has been involved through this process and all of the hard work and determination to make this business a reality. This is truly a great day for the Commonwealth and for the Town of Lawrenceville,” Martin stated.
Northam said he grew up in rural Virginia and knows the challenges. He acknowledged the many people involved in the project. Northam said the number one priority for many Virginians is securing a good paying job. He said he has sponsored $26 billion in capital investment and brought in approximately 60,000 jobs. Unemployment is at 2.6 percent and Virginia is known as a great state in which to do business. Northam supports jobs for the 21st century like health care, cyber security, and data analysis.
Northam said, “We are thrilled to welcome Echo World Communications to our Commonwealth and to the vibrant region of Southern Virginia,” he continued, “Our economic development partners in Brunswick County and the surrounding area have worked to cultivate a supportive environment for companies like Echo World Communications, and this expansion demonstrates the positive impact of their efforts. We look forward to continued growth for Southern Virginia’s corporate services industry.”
Northam stressed the importance of bringing broadband to Virginia pledging his support to bring broadband to every household. He said broadband access is critical to education saying approximately 600,000 people in Virginia have no access to broadband. Northam said a child has access to broadband at school and then can’t complete his homework assignment because there is no broadband at home.
Northam praised Echo World for bringing 153 jobs to the area.
Townsend said he had never heard of Lawrenceville but soon visited the town and saw its potential. He thanked Dotti, Martin, Dean and Currin for their help and offered a special thanks to Lipscomb for providing broadband to the building. He also thanked them for their help with the job fair and other support from the community.
Townsend said the business will help address the shortage of nurses, doctors and nurse practitioners. He said patients will have access to services 365 days a year, 24 hours a day through technology.
Supervisor Dr. Barbara Jarrett Harris, chair of the Brunswick County Board of Supervisors, closed the ceremony and expressed appreciation on behalf of her fellow board members, Supervisor John Zubrod – vice chair, Supervisor Bernard Jones, Sr., Supervisor Welton Tyler and Supervisor Alfonzo Seward. She also thanked the IDA and the Town of Lawrenceville for their help with the project.
Harris said it sounded like a lot of hurdles had to be overcome and further stated her excitement about the new business.
Harris reflected on a time when there was no stop light in Lawrenceville. She expressed excitement about the new job opportunities and offered her assistance.
For more information call 833-4VERITAS (833) 483-7482.
