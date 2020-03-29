The City of Emporia has its first confirmed case of COVID-19 as released by the Crater Health District. City Council and City Administration are requesting residents to adhere to the following behaviors in order to lower the risk from spreading respiratory germs, including COVID-19, as per the Virginia Department of Health’s Crater District”
* Stay home when you are sick.
* Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer only if soap and water are not available.
* Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth.
* Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or your sleeve (not your hands) when coughing or sneezing.
* Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and services.
*Avoid contact with sick people.
* Practice social distancing. Maintain at least six feet of space between yourself and others when out in public.
* Avoid crowds of more than 10 people.
The Virginia Department of Health has activated a public information line:
877-ASK-VDH3- Which is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.
The Crater Health District has activated coronavirus call center-Community members may call: 804-862-8989-Staffed Monday through Friday from 9:30 a.m. - 5 p.m. to address questions from residents.
For more information on COVID-19, please visit the following websites:
www.cdc.gov/coronavirus or www.vdh.virginia.gov/corona/virus
Thank you for you continued cooperation to keep Emporia safe.
