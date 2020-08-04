The Greensville County Board of Supervisors adopted a resolution (#21-18) Monday night allowing for the removal of a Confederate statue from Courthouse Square. The vote was 3-1.
The Board heard from ten members of the public who showed up to share what they believed should be done with the statue. One resident said that the presence of the statue often affects his work.
“I’m appalled that this statue still shadows over me as I go about my daily affairs,” said Terry Miles, Jarratt.
Miles said he works in landscaping, and every other Monday, he works on the grounds of Courthouse Square. He said he is deeply affected by the “towering” statue of a Confederate soldier.
Jane Boone, Emporia, said she believes the statue should stay in place as an educational opportunity.
“It raises the level of consciousness,” Boone said. “It provides a teaching moment.”
Board Chairman Belinda Astrop said she received a petition with over 100 signatures from residents calling for the removal of the statue. She said she believes the statue should be placed at location where those who want to see it can go and do so.
“I’m not about destroying any statue or erase any history that took place, because it can’t be erased. What I would like to see is the statue moved to a place where anyone that wants to see it can see it, Astrop said.”
Board member William Cain said he also believes the statue should be accessible to those who wish to see it.
“I just wish that it not be in view of the public,” Cain said.
As part of the resolution, any entity designated in Virginia Code Section 15.2-1812.B can request possession of the monument before Sept. 4. These entities include museums, historical societies and military battlefields.
If no entity claims possession by Sept. 8, the Board will determine where the statue will be relocated after its removal.
The Board said they would pay for the removal and relocation costs, as stated in the resolution.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.