BRODNAX – The Brunswick County Board of Supervisors hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony for the new Brodnax Convenience Center located at 3421 Evans Creek Road, on Thursday, Aug. 6. County Administrator Charlette T. Woolridge, Ph.D. offered a word of welcome and said the new manned convenience center is the 12th center in Brunswick County.
“Today is a great day for Brunswick County and one that are citizens can be proud of. For some time the citizens of the Brodnax area have requested a manned convenience center in their community. You now have a convenience center in your community that provides you with an easier way of disposing of your waste and recycling materials,” Woolridge stated.
Woolridge said county administration has a team of dedicated and committee employees that are excited and eager to assist citizens that utilize this facility. She said the project is the result of a lot of hard work by many people: the Brunswick County Board of Supervisors, Department of Solid Waste staff, SCS Engineers, BTA Associates and Clary Construction Company.
“It took vision, dedication and cooperation by this team to recognize an important opportunity and turn it into reality. Without their collaborative effort and support, this day would not be possible,” Woolridge stated.
Woolridge recognized Delegate Roslyn Tyler, Rufus Tyler – Sussex County Board of Supervisors, Belinda Astrop – Chair, Greensville County Board of Supervisors, Supervisor Dr. Alfonzo Seward, Supervisor Bernard Jones and Supervisor John Zubrod.
Supervisor Dr. Barbara Jarrett Harris, Chair, Brunswick County Board of Supervisors, said the opening of the convenience center was prompted by citizens coming to the board with their concerns.
“This is a great day for Brunswick County. We heard the concerns of the citizens in this area and took steps to address those concerns. The safety of our citizens is a priority,” Harris said.
Woolridge thanked Tyler for attending the ribbon cutting and said she is always responds to a call from the citizens of Southside Virginia.
“Together means better. Thank you again for sharing this event with us,” Woolridge said.
