The residents of the Brodnax area now have a manned convenience center in their area. A ribbon cutting ceremony was held on Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020 for the Brodnax Convenience Center located at 3421 Evans Creek Road, Brodnax. Supervisor John Zubrod, left, Supervisor Dr. Barbara Jarrett Harris, Delegate Roslyn Tyler, Supervisor Dr. Alfonzo Seward, County Administrator Charlette T. Woolridge, Ph.D. and Supervisor Bernard Jones, Sr. held the ribbon. Several members of the county administration staff and other guests attended the ribbon cutting.