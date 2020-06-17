Virginia Custom Thinning and Chipping cuts down COVID-19 by keeping equipment clean and social distancing.
C.K. Greene, owner of Virginia Custom Thinning and Chipping, said the logging business harvests and thins timber for paper production and power utilities production. The company’s products end up being made into toilet paper and paper towels.
When Gov. Ralph Northam ordered the closing of many businesses, Virginia Custom Thinning and Chipping was not one of the casualties of the order.
“The forestry business has been deemed essential by the governor for local production and paper making production,” Greene said.
COVID-19 is a deadly virus, so it is important to take precautions. It also adds to the cost and workplace mishaps.
Virginia Custom Thinning and Chipping LLC. wipes down equipment regularly, and employees continually wash their hands and social distance from each other.
Virginia Custom Thinning and Chipping has offices in Emporia and Dolphin.
