Greensville County Public Schools requested $5,219,180.24 from the Greensville County Board of Supervisors at the recent Supervisors budget session.
Greensville County Public School’s original funding request of $10,939,552 minus Belfield Elementary School’s pods totaling $909,000, includes the personnel cost of an alternative school totaling $565,831, and the debt payment for the Honeywell project in the upcoming year, totals $24,622. That leaves an updated request amount of $9,439,574. Greensville County’s portion of the $9,439,574 is $5,219,180.24.
Purchasing a building for an alternative school will remain in the coming year’s budget, but the personnel cost will be taken out the following year.
Honeywell requested $268,696 for a technology server and storage refresh for Greensville County Public Schools, but it has not been calculated into the budget.
“Our portion of that $268,000 is not going to be a great increase, but it would increase that $5 million a little bit,” Greensville County Administrator Brenda Parson said.
Greensville County Supervisor Tony Conwell said there is a need for Honeywell’s services if the school’s technology is that outdated, and Greensville County Board of Supervisors Chairwoman Belinda Astrop agreed.
Parson will include the request in the operating budget unless determined it is best to pull the $268,696 out and cover the cost with a short-term loan.
This would reduce the money given to Honeywell for operations later if adjusted.
