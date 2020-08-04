LAWRENCEVILLE – Antonio Lamont Stewart, 35, of Dolphin is charged with abduction and kidnapping, assault and battery of a family member, possess, transport firearms by a convicted felon and brandishing a firearm.
According to Captain Brad Evans, of the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office, the sheriff’s office responded to 1204 Liberty Road for a possible domestic abduction involving a weapon. At the scene it was determined that the victim escaped from the suspect and went to a neighbor’s house. Prior to the deputies arriving the suspect fled through a window to the rear of the house. Evidence and statements were collected while other deputies and the K-9 team were deployed to search for the suspect. Stewart was located down the road and taken into custody without incident. Investigator J. R. Daniel is investigating the case.
In other matters, Devin Clinton Bowers, 28, from Brodnax is charged with abduction and kidnapping, strangulation: results in wounding/bodily injury and assault and battery of a family member on July 21.
Evans said two victims responded to the sheriff’s office to report a domestic situation. After further investigation and statements it was determined that Bowers was the suspect and warrants were obtained for his arrest. Deputy A. S. Grassel is investigating the case.
James A. Rutherford, 56, from Alberta is charged with strangulation: results in wounding/bodily injury and destruction of property/vandalism, monument on July 20.
Evans said Deputy A. S. Grassel responded to a domestic call on Foundry Creek Road, Alberta, and found a victim with visible injuries. After further investigation it was determined the suspect had also choked the victim and prevented the victim from calling 911. Warrants were obtained for Rutherford. He was later found hiding in a field near the residence and taken into custody without further incident.
