The Greensville County Board of Supervisors took the special pricing offer from Telpage for broadband internet.
Charlie Grigg with Telpage reached out to the Greensville County Board of Supervisors IT Department and offered a bandwidth increase at special pricing from 50M/50M for $1,280 a month to 200M/200M for $2,680 a month. With the special pricing, Greensville County will go from 200M/200M for $2,680 a month to 300M/300M for $2,830 a month.
“This is an increase of 100M for only $150 more per month. Staff is recommending the increase of the county complex’s fiber internet circuit due to the additional bandwidth needs of our existing infrastructure,” Ryan Aerni, Greensville County’s IT manager, said.
Mecklenburg Electric Cooperative sent a map of where the fiber will be installed. They will provide services with the existing MBC fiber Greensville County currently gets its services through.
Greensville County needs to discuss pricing with Mecklenburg Electric Cooperative to get pricing through the Middle Eastern Broadcast Center (MBC) because Mecklenburg Electric Cooperative needs to pay a licensing and lease fee to use their fiber. The fiber would not be Mecklenburg Electric Cooperative’s fiber.
“They can provide us a cost using MBC’s fiber and we would have a more accurate price of what is actually needed to search MBC.” Aerni said.
The Greensville County Board of Supervisors cannot do anything for 18 months because of their current contract with Telpage.
William Cain, a supervisor on the Greensville County Board of Supervisors, wanted to defer the decision in hopes extended broadband funding will come to Greensville County. Since the Greensville County Board of Supervisors does not know what will happen, Cain asked to defer the decision.
Tony Conwell, a supervisor on the Greensville County Board of Supervisors, does not think the Greensville County Board of Supervisors could afford to wait because they will use more data in the future and the offer will not hold forever.
After a vote the Greensville County Board of Supervisors approved the special pricing.
