LAWRENCEVILLE – Brunswick Stew is part of Brunswick County’s heritage. The Brunswick Stew Tour builds on that heritage with the hope of attracting visitors to Brunswick County to sample not just stew but so many other attractions. The kickoff for the Brunswick Stew Tour was held on Saturday, Feb. 22, at the Brunswick County Conference Center with between 75 and 100 people attending. You couldn’t have a kickoff without stew, so Clark Bennett and the Danieltown Stew Crew cooked a stew on site to share with guests.
Charlette T. Woolridge, county administrator, offered a word of welcome calling attention to members of the Brunswick County Board of Supervisors, Barbara Jarrett Harris, chair; John Zubrod, vice chair; Bernard Jones, Sr., Welton Tyler, and Alfonzo Seward. She also thanked Dixie Walker, Tourism Coordinator, and Sandra Tanner, Destination Development Specialist, Virginia Tourism Corporation, for their help in developing the tour.
“I personally want to thank you for your foresight to explore the county’s assets and unique features to create greater tourism opportunities for our citizens and tourists alike,” Woolridge stated.
Rita McClenny, president and CEO, Virginia Tourism Corporation, and Betina Ring, Virginia Secretary of Agriculture and Forestry, attended to take part in the launch. McClenny and Ring unveiled the new Virginia Tourism Commission logo: Virginia is for Brunswick Stew Lovers.
The Brunswick Stew logo was also introduced.
Stewie is the Brunswick Stew ambassador who knows all there is to know about Brunswick Stew.
Harris said it was exciting to be gathering to launch the Brunswick Stew Tour. She said Brunswick stew is a mixture of many ingredients, a melting pot, so the tour will enhance people’s knowledge of what the county has to offer.
“I want to thank Dixie Walker for her part in organizing the tour. Increasing tourism is part of the county’s vision. It will help put Brunswick County on the map. We are ‘Open for Business’,” Harris said.
Tanner said, ”This is an exciting opportunity for Brunswick County to tell their Brunswick stew story through unique experiences around the county.”
Walker said, “On this day in 1988 the Virginia General Assembly proclaimed Brunswick County as the originator of Brunswick Stew. It’s only appropriate to initiate the Brunswick Stew Tour on this date.”
Walker shared different parts of the tour. Arrive at the Brunswick Byways Visitor Center mid-morning, the central hub of the Brunswick Stew Tour. This is the perfect place to start the tour by gaining information about the Brunswick Stew Tour, stew history, and visit our Brunswick stew shop for exclusive stew merchandise. After all that talk about our delicious Brunswick stew, you certainly will be hungry! We suggest stopping for lunch to enjoy an award-winning bowl of Brunswick Stew at one of the following locations: The Club House Grill, The Kitchen Table or Dot’s Country Store.
Next, head over to Gasburg, Virginia and visit Steve with Sand Dollar Sea Planes. Take the Brunswick Stew Tour from the sky with Steve, while experiencing the thrill of a seaplane flight from the waters of beautiful Lake Gaston over the tranquil countryside of Brunswick County. Once you’ve taken in the sights of Lake Gaston, you will also want to check out its only waterfront bar in Brunswick County, the Shady Shack Grill and Flip Flop Bar to enjoy a tasty drink called the “Stew Master” and enjoy their live entertainment lineup. Now that you have relaxed while enjoying a refreshing “Stew Master” you may be already thinking of dinner. The Kennon House is a perfect option where history meets fine dining. You will find Brunswick stew here as well. It’s a staple on their house menu. Enjoy a unique stay at the Brunswick Mineral Springs Bed and Breakfast located in Lawrenceville.
Take in a true farm experience, as you rise with the chickens. Visit Browntown Farms of Warfield, Virginia to pick fresh vegetables straight from the garden to create your very own Brunswick Stew with their farm fresh ingredients. Enjoy the sunshine and Brunswick countryside on the Tobacco Heritage Trail or take a boat ride on Lake Gaston.
Before your departure, make sure you stop by Alberta General Store in Alberta, Virginia to purchase quart size frozen homemade Brunswick Stew to enjoy as you return home.
Woolridge introduced McClenny, saying she has been a friend to Brunswick County.
McClenny serves as the President and CEO of the Virginia Tourism Corporation, a state agency charged with marketing the Commonwealth as a premier travel destination and film location. The mission of Virginia Tourism Corporation is to expand domestic and international in-bound travel and motion picture production to generate revenue and employment in Virginia.
A native Virginian, McClenny received a Bachelor of Science degree in Economics from Fisk University. She was born and raised in Southampton County and presently resides in the City of Richmond. She serves on the governing boards of the U.S. Travel Association, the National Council of State Tourism Directors, the Virginia Hospitality and Travel Association, the Aerospace Advisory Council and the Southwest Virginia Cultural Heritage Foundation. In addition, McClenny serves on the board of directors for the Virginia Film Festival and is involved in volunteer outreach and community organizing serving the Commonwealth.
Tourism and film are instant revenue generators for Virginia. In 2017, tourism in Virginia generated $25 billion in revenue, supported 232,000 jobs and over $1.73 billion in state and local taxes. Tourism is the 5th largest private employer in Virginia. In 2016, the film and motion picture industry’s overall contribution to the state’s economy totaled $696.8 million, and created 4,287 jobs, and generated $27.1 million in state and local tax revenue.
McClenny said it was wonderful to see the excitement around the Brunswick Stew Tour. She commented on the county celebrating the 300th anniversary this year. She said she has the opportunity to market so many great products working with Virginia Tourism. McClenny said the Brunswick Byways Visitor Center can be the hub or first stop in the tour and urged visitors to see other sites in Brunswick County.
McClenny said stew is a blend of ingredients likening it to the merger of two cultures, European and Native American. Stew used harvested vegetables. McClenny said Brunswick County can draw from the Welcome Center at Bracey on Interstate 85 and the Welcome Center at Skippers on Interstate 95.
McClenny said she enjoys working with Ring to promote tourism.
Ring said, “This is a great celebration of the food and the culture of this corner of the Commonwealth, the culinary heritage and traditions we are all proud of in Virginia.”
Ring visited those participating in Brunswick Stew Day at the Capitol and talked with Clark Bennett, the reigning champion Brunswick stewmaster.
“While some of the ingredients for Brunswick stew have evolved over the years, the stew itself has remained a community treasure – bringing together church organizations, volunteer organizations, youth groups, and more. We all enjoy the homegrown ingredients that give Brunswick Stew its unique flavor, aroma and texture: chicken (though I prefer wild game or even beef) stock, potatoes, onion, tomatoes, butter beans, corn, seasonings, and don’t’ forget the fatback,” Ring said.
Ring said it is hard to imagine a more “Virginia dish” than Brunswick stew. She said there is no better place for a tour celebrating this dish than its homeplace – Brunswick County.
Ring said we celebrate the farmers who grow these ingredients – the men and women who work hard every day to produce the safe and wholesome products we can all be proud of. She said there are farmers who have been farming for generations, passing down family techniques and recipes and keeping these wonderful traditions alive for all Virginians to enjoy.
Ring said the tour promotes Virginia providing the opportunity to learn more about the county’s history in Southside Virginia.
“We can use these assets to draw visitors and tourists from around the United States and the world to our first class experiences such as shopping, dining, lodging, and cultural events.
“The connection between agriculture and tourism and agritourism could not be more clear than here. Brunswick County is the leader in our agriculture and forestry industries,” Ring stated.
Ring said in her role as Virginia’s 4th Secretary of Agriculture and Forestry she gets to work with people from around the Commonwealth who are as passionate as she is about working for rural Virginia. The Brunswick Stew Tour brings together many of the priorities her department and agencies are working on: rural economic development to grow existing business and attract new investments in rural communities; enhancing forest and farmland retention through land conservation efforts and keeping working lands working; and celebrating the importance of food and cultural cuisine and ensuring all Virginians have access to healthy foods.
Ring said agriculture is the number one industry in Virginia, tourism is number two and forestry is number three.
Ring closed by helping McClenny unveiled the new logo promoting Brunswick Stew.
“I want to end with a message about Brunswick Stew from Virginia Woodruff written in the 1930’s. “And soon you will hear its praises ring, this is a dish fit for a king.”
The Brunswick Byways Visitor Center is located at 13516 Christanna Highway, Lawrenceville, VA 23868. The phone number is (434) 848-2728. Visit www.brunswickco.com or contact Dixie Walker at dwalker@brunswickco.com - www.visitbrunswickco.com/brunswickstewtour
