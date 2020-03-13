The Emporia Rotary Club’s Spaghetti Luncheon raised money for annual scholarships for high schoolers about to become college students.
Sarah Jessee, an Emporia Rotary Club member, said the Spaghetti Luncheon allowed Emporia Rotary Club members to give back to the community.
“You can come enjoy a good meal, socialize, and help support the local youth as well,” Jessee said.
The Emporia Rotary Club put the Spaghetti Luncheon together for many years, and many members participated multiple years.
“We’ve worked out a good system. The Animal Hospital (of Emporia) donates the tickets, our Rotary members are in charge of selling them, and everyone comes and volunteers their time,” Jessee said.
Flo Dunn from Sussex County, attends the Spaghetti Luncheon every year to support the Emporia Rotary Club. Dunn said the Spaghetti Luncheon is a worthy event.
“The Rotary (Club) is a good organization and does a lot of good work in the community,” Dunn said.
Wallie Brown, of Jarratt, bought a Spaghetti Luncheon ticket because of the great value and because it is for a good cause. The Spaghetti Luncheon took place at Southern Virginia Regional Medical Center at 727 North Main St. from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m., and a second shift from 5 p.m. - 7 p.m.
