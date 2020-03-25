Governor Northam released Executive Order Number 53 (2020) on March 23, 2020, stating: “Now, we must take additional long-term action to mitigate the impacts of the virus on our Commonwealth”.
Essential businesses should be mindful in keeping their patrons to 10 or less. Non-essential businesses should close to inside customers or walk-ins while still providing services in accordance to Executive Order #53. We are doing all that we can to maintain as much normalcy as possible while taking necessary steps to protect our residents. This is an unprecedented and challenging time for all of us. Though difficult, these bold measures are critical to stemming the spread of COVID-19 and securing the health of the City of Emporia residents and families. No one is immune from this virus and everyone has a role to play in this fight, as well as remembering to be especially mindful of our elderly residents, those with underlying medical conditions, and those who are on the front line fighting this fight.
While we have closed our offices to the public and walk-ins, employees continue to report to work on their regular schedule until further notice. The city will continue to provide essential services to residents with as little disruption as possible during the pandemic Coronavirus outbreak. Residents have been utilizing on-line options in order to conduct business as needed and to pay utility bills via the city’s website at www.ci.emporia.va.us, drop-box (in the parking lot between the Post Office and Municipal Building), or online banking with your financial institution. These options should continue while our offices are closed to the public.
I encourage you to read Executive Order 53(2020) as well as the Frequently Asked Questions regarding executive order 53. This information can be found on the city’s website.
Stay tuned to local news for current information. You may also visit our website for useful links to the Center for Disease Control, Virginia Department of Health, and Virginia Department of Emergency Services.
