The Greensville County Board of Supervisors approved the Greensville County Planning Commission’s extension for Clean Energy’s Solar Project.
On Nov. 11 Clean Energy submitted an application and the Greensville County Planning Commission needs to determine whether its application is within substantial conformance with Greensville County’s comprehensive plan. The Planning Commission has 60 days to act on the application. A Planning Commission hearing was held Dec. 10 where the Planning Commission deferred action because they wanted more information from the applicant. The next scheduled Planning Commission hearing is Jan. 14, where the Nov. 11 application date will have lapsed. The Planning Commission asked for more time to act on the application submitted by Clean Energy.
“This is a formality that allows the Planning Commission about 60 days to act upon Clean Air Energy’s application for the solar project of Brunswick Road,” Lynn Pope, Greensville County’s planning director, said.
