The Emporia-Greensville Chamber of Commerce’s Christmas Open House Party celebrated the holidays and introduced new faces.
“This is something we do for the Chamber members every year to say thank you, we appreciate your support of the community,” Nancy Rose, the event lead, said.
People at the party enjoyed great food, got in the Christmas spirit with Christmas music and met new members.
Janice Palmer attends the Christmas Party every year because it starts off her holiday season.
“I get to see a lot of friends that I don’t always get to bump into down the street, so I’m enjoying it so far,” Palmer said.
Meade Horne attended the party because he and his wife are Chamber members.
“It’s very nice. I come every year,” Horne said.
Horne enjoys getting together with other Chamber members. He said the food was excellent.
Rose decorate the Chamber of Commerce building for the event with four Christmas trees, sparking lights and many decorations.
The Emporia-Greensville Chamber of Commerce board members contributed food and goodies. Rose and Sandra Journigan coordinated the event.
