LAWRENCEVILLE – Despite fierce opposition from locals, the Brunswick County Board of Supervisors approved a request to rezone property from Agriculture (A-1) to Business (B-1) that will allow Dollar General to build a store in Ebony, a small rural community in the southern part of Brunswick County. The request pitted the interests of residents to keep the area rural against those who see this as an economic development opportunity.
The vote was 3 to 2 with Supervisor Barbara Jarrett Harris – Chair, breaking the tie vote. Supervisor John Zubrod, who represents the Meherrin District, made a motion to deny the rezoning request and Supervisor Bernard Jones seconded the motion and Supervisor Alfonzo Seward and Supervisor Welton Tyler voted against the motion setting the stage for. Harris to break the tie. Tyler then made a motion to approve the request seconded by Seward and Zubrod and Jones voted against the motion and Harris voted in favor.
The supervisors held a public hearing on the request on Wednesday, Jan. 31, and it was standing room only. The room was divided with those opposing the rezoning seated on one side and those who favored the rezoning seated on the other. Those opposing the rezoning prepared signs voicing their opposition.
The request was submitted by Par 5 Development Group, LLC to rezone 8.36 acres owned by Jerry Michael and Susan Royster Jones from Agricultural (A-1) to Business (B-1). Approximately 2.04 acres of the parcel will be developed for the project. Dollar General wanted to construct, operate, and maintain a 9,100 square foot retail store.
According to information provided by Director of Planning George E. Morrison, III, the subject property is located on the east side of Ebony Road (State Route 903), across from the intersection of Hendricks Mill Road (State Route 903) and Robinson Ferry Road (State Route 644) in the Meherrin Election and Magisterial Districts.
As background the Brunswick County Planning Commission held a public hearing on the request on Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019. The Planning Commission deferred action on the request until December and at that meeting recommended approval of the rezoning request to the supervisors.
Prior to the vote Tyler said he understood the comments from members of the community. He said he visited the site on Sunday and talked to people who wanted Dollar General to come to Ebony. Tyler said he stopped and talked to people and they wanted Dollar General to come too. He said Brunswick County is advertising that it is Open for Business and said denying the request would go against that claim. Tyler said Dollar General stores are located in Chesterfield and Short Pump and feels the store will help the community.
“I have to vote my convictions and the business will increase the tax base and help take the burden off homeowners. We need to diversify our tax base. Business is good for everybody. Competition is good. Dollar General is not selling gas. I feel this will be good for the community,” Tyler said.
Zubrod said he has served on the board for 4 years and his phone has been ringing off the hook with folks expressing opposition to Dollar General. He said he has also received numerous emails in opposition. Zubrod said he has lived in the Ebony area for 36 years and raised his family children and now his grandchildren there. He expressed concern about the increase in traffic, especially at the intersection.
Zubrod said that approximately 10 percent of the people who signed the petition in favor of Dollar General were local signatures. He said the supervisors’ vision is to protect the local charm of the county. Zubrod said if the rezoning request is granted, the property value of surrounding properties would likely decrease.
“Ebony is unique. It is historic and picturesque. There are 100 year plus farms in the community. People take pride in their community. I am very concerned about the decline in value of surrounding properties. I make a motion to deny the rezoning request,” Zubrod said.
Citizens voice opinions
Prior to the vote Kerry Hutcheson with Dollar General called attention to the Open for Business sign he saw coming into Brunswick County. He said the company will invest $1 million on the project emphasizing that efforts will be made to use local contractors. Hutcheson said the VDOT report shows that traffic will not be a problem and referred to the planning commission’s approval of the request. He said Dollar General stores co-exist with local convenience stores in other areas, dispelling fears that Dollar General will hurt existing businesses.
Hutcheson said at the last public hearing concern was raised about lighting being intrusive. He said lights will be turned downward and cut off when the stores at 10 p.m.
Jerry Jones, property owner, said Dollar General will provide job opportunities to citizens. He said he was bothered by the opposition to the store and stopped by houses to ask their opinions. Jones said he visited homes on Tilman Road, Alvis Road, Doctor Purdy Road, Dry Bread Road, Clary Lane, Robinson Ferry Road and Ebony Road and everyone was in favor of the project.
Andrew Nash lives in Valentines, but visits Ebony every morning around 6 a.m. to socialize and solve the world’s problems. He said he listened to people express concern and heard they love they have for Ebony in their voices. He said he can hear a turkey call early in the morning and see deer, bears and watch the hay grow. Nash said he often drives large equipment and expressed concern about the traffic especially when construction equipment will be in the area.
He asked the supervisors to deny the rezoning request.
to keep the rural character of Ebony in place. that would be a threat to their way of life. She said Rural Rustic and Agriculture areas should be protected. Hartley called attention to the fact that the proposed building is 9,000 square feet and the Comprehensive Plan limits buildings to 5,000 square feet.
Hartley said the applicant should have been required to obtain a conditional use permit and called this spot zoning. She said there are Dollar General stores located within 10 miles of Ebony and there is a Family Dollar and Ace Hardware.
Hartley said she favors business but the right kind of business. She favors protecting the rare authentic character of the neighborhood.
Hartley questioned the net benefit with the proliferation of these kinds of stores, which leads to low performance. She expressed concern about the traffic and said the revenue gained from Dollar General will benefit the corporation headquartered in Tennessee.
Hartley closed by saying the charm of Ebony will be lost forever. She asked the supervisors to deny the rezoning request to protect the integrity of the area. She strongly opposed the rezoning.
Shelton Jones, Jr. spoke in favor of rezoning saying the business will bring tax dollars to Brunswick County. He said he works in Mecklenburg County and passes by Dollar General Stores and there are also Dollar General stores in North Carolina. Jones said he will still go to convenience stores to buy hot dogs and feels traffic will not be a problem.
Tony Conner, who owns property in Ebony, spoke in opposition to the rezoning request. He said that he considered the rezoning request spot zoning and should not be approved. He also said that he feels that the rezoning request is not in compliance with the county’s zoning ordinances. He further said the zoning ordinances should be followed and not interpreted. He read from both the county zoning ordinance and the 2037 Comprehensive plan to make his points.
Tom King who lives in Gasburg spoke in opposition. He restores historic houses. King urged the supervisors to consider where businesses like this are going. He said people who live near Dollar General stores have to pull their blinds because the light is so bright. King worried about the negative impact Dollar General will have on the community. He said people in South Brunswick alone will not be able to keep Dollar General open and the business will draw people from Lake Gaston.
Elizabeth Nash spoke with emotion in her voice when she talked about visiting the Prospect United Methodist Church Cemetery with her children. She looks forward to the tranquility found at the cemetery that she fears will be lost if traffic in the area increases.
Jerry Jones spoke again and promised to protect the cemetery saying he has loved ones buried there too and will not be developing the adjoining property.
Patricia Baird Conner spoke in opposition to the rezoning request. She said she is the third generation to live in Ebony and her children and grandchildren live in Ebony bringing the total to five generations. Conner said she enjoyed living in Ebony gardening and growing trees. She said it is a quiet community and she hopes it stays that way. Conner expressed concern about the church cemetery and the increase in traffic. She said her late husband Bob Conner served as a supervisor when zoning was introduced and he believed zoning was needed to protect and control the community. She said she owns a Century Farm and the land that Dollar General wants to build on is probably 200 years old. Conner asked the supervisors not to grant the rezoning request and to help preserve the life residents enjoy.
Richard Beville spoke in favor of rezoning. He said Brunswick County needs economic development and will benefit from the tax revenue. Beville said he couldn’t understand why the county would be against it.
Wendy Nash spoke in opposition. She said the Comprehensive Plan promotes new businesses and tourism. Nash said Brunswick County appeals to people retiring but there are tradeoffs like little Internet service, problematic cell phone service and fewer stores. She asked the supervisors to protect the integrity of the community.
Nash said people can visit Lake Anna or Smith Mountain Lake instead of visiting Lake Gaston. She asked what if Dollar General wants to build a store across from the Valentines Post Office or across from the Saint Paul’s Memorial Chapel? She said steps should be taken to preserve certain areas of Brunswick County.
Donna Paxton spoke in opposition to Dollar General. She said she loves living in Ebony and going to Prospect United Methodist Church and that she bought her home thinking that the area would be protected from growth. Paxton enjoys seeing the cows and deer and loves the tranquility found in Ebony.
Lisa Conner spoke in opposition to the rezoning request. She expressed shock that the planning commission recommended rezoning and ignored the numerous comments they received at their hearing. Conner also expressed shock that the decided to go against the zoning ordinance laws and did not follow the Comprehensive Plan granting a structure that is nearly twice in the size limit they set for the county.
Conner questioned the claim that the business will bring revenue to the county. She said if you lose tax dollars from the two existing stores what is the county gaining by granting this rezoning.
Conner said adding Dollar General will hurt the community by the devaluing or imposition of a cost on the community’s “Sense of Place” – a term used to value the special meaning a place holds for particular people or animals. Conner said, “The more one city comes to look and feel just like every other city, the less reason to visit.”
Conner said the planning commission recommended approval without any restrictions. She said if the supervisors grant the rezoning request, she asked the supervisors to give careful consideration to restrictions and requirements that should be put into place.
Earlier Conner expressed concern about light pollution with the building design of Dollar General. “Light pollution is excessive, misdirected or inappropriate outdoor lighting. Too much of light pollution may constitute a legal nuisance when it disturbs a neighbor’s use or enjoyment of property as well as harming the habits of wildlife. It can be turned off at a certain hour and can be directed in such a way that does not impede on neighbors right to enjoy their property.”
Conner said a Dollar General representative said there are several lighting options for the facility to reduce the amount of light pollution. There are also several building designs. Conner presented examples of both.
George R. Smith asked the supervisors to grant the rezoning request and said there are more people in favor of the request but they don’t want to say anything.
Bobby Conner opposed the rezoning saying he has worked in tourism for the county for 20 years. He said Hwy 903 is the gateway from Interstate 85 to Brunswick County and from North Carolina. He said the 2037 Comprehensive Plan promotes tourism and promotes preserving the character of a rural community. He said Brunswick County needs business but the supervisors should consider the people who live there. Conner said Dollar General stores are located in Gasburg and Bracey.
Jessica Zubrod Wright opposed the rezoning request in Ebony. She thanked the people who have researched the issue. Wright said she grew up in Ebony and wants the community to remain unchanged. She asked the supervisors to listen to the majority of the people who oppose this rezoning.
Sarah Nash Moseley said she drove from Maryland because she feels strongly about protecting the character of Ebony. She said Dollar General will likely increase crime and most definitely will increase litter. She worried about another metal building and lights that will obscure the beautiful night sky. She asked the supervisors why they would allow something to destroy something that is working. Moseley said Brunswick County does not need another cookie cutter store marring rural Southside Virginia.
In a letter dated Nov. 21, 2019 Todd Cage, Land Development Engineer with the Virginia Department of Transportation said, “The Virginia Department of Transportation, Southern Region Land Development Office has reviewed the subject revised sketch received on November 19, 2019 by email at the South Hill office. At this time we have completed our review and find the entrance locating meeting access management regulations.”
Cage attended the public hearing to answer any questions.
Holton Sykes spoke in favor of rezoning. He said he has spent many summer days in Ebony, hunting there and will continue to get a sausage biscuit from the store.
Michelle Jones spoke in favor of Dollar General. She said she understood the concern of the previous speaker who enjoyed the quiet at the church cemetery and she said that was not going to change. Jones said she wanted the Dollar General to be in Ebony so she wouldn’t have to drive 6 miles to buy diapers.
Judy Carroll spoke in opposition to the rezoning request. She said she has been friends with Jerry Jones for 51 years and will continue to be friends. Carroll said her two sons have joined the family business and she wants them to enjoy the kind of life she has.
Carroll said Brunswick County needs land management. She said this request should have required a conditional use permit since it is located in an Agriculture (A-1) District. She said the county should want to preserve the integrity and not support spot zoning. Carroll also expressed concern that Ebony would become a business corridor. She questioned the net economic benefit of the project.
Carroll asked if VDOT took measurements at 3.5 feet off the ground when granting the site distance or were the measurements taken from Google.
Carroll expressed concern about the impact the business will have on the two local businesses. She said the profits will benefit Dollar General and not stay local. She asked what happens if Dollar General closes. She said the supervisors are setting a precedent and are risking losing land designated as Agricultural for centuries. She asked the supervisors to vote no.
Jordan Brandon said he commutes from Washington, D. C. and enjoys visiting Ebony, enjoying the solitude. He said he realizes this is a tough decision but questioned why we need another Dollar General. He said the supervisors should concentrate on developing Lake Gaston. Brandon questioned the negative impact this will have on the neighbors. He said he could not see any up side.
