The COVID-19 pandemic has changed how we do business. As you continue to explore what that means to your business, the SBDC has developed a week long Webinar series to help you in that journey. They have gathered experts in the fields of eCommerce, digital marketing and cybersecurity to present the topics below. You can register for all 4 Webinars or just the ones that are relevant to you by following the links below.
Intro to the Best eCommerce Platforms for Small Business
Monday, April 27, 1:00 PM | Presented by: Ray Sidney-Smith
For more information and registration:
Marketing & Promoting Your Business on the Web
Tuesday, April 28, 1:00 PM | Presented by: Ray Sidney-Smith
For more information and registration:
Cybersecurity Expert: How to Best Protect Your Business Online
Wednesday, April 29, 1:00 p.m. | Presented by: Tom Stamulis
For more information and registration:
3 Things You Can Do to Connect With Your Customers During Social Distancing | Thursday, April 30, 1:00 p.m. | Presented by: Jeff Nicely
For more information and registration:
If you have questions, about these informational sessions, or other business issues related to COVID-19, don’t
hesitate to call any of the following offices:
M. Ellen Templeton, Director Crater Small Business Development Center of Longwood University. Telephone: 804-518-2003
Beverley P. Hawthorne, City of Emporia, 434-634-5056
Natalie B. Slate, Greensville County, 434-348-4205
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.