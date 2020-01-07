Southside Virginia Community College’s Power Line Worker Program instructor Clyde Robertson was awarded the 2019 Chancellor’s Award for Excellence in the area of Outstanding Achievement by a College Faculty/Staff Member from the Virginia Community College System. The award was presented at the recent VCCS Annual Workforce Awards Banquet.
Robertson is lead instructor for the college’s PLW program and has been so since the program opened in March of 2016.
A Burkeville native, Robertson worked in the industry for 42 years. His first job was with Wallace Boyd of Crewe who contracted to Southside Electric Cooperative for years.
After 10 years of working with Boyd, Robertson became a lineman for SEC where he worked for another 32 years until his retirement.
More than 250 students have completed the program under Robertson’s tutelage.
The program was the first of its’ kind in the state of Virginia and located at the SVCC Occupational/Technical Center at Pickett Park in Blackstone.
The purpose of the Chancellor’s Award for Teaching Excellence (CATE) is to recognize excellence in teaching in Virginia’s community colleges. One faculty member from all of Virginia’s 23 community colleges is selected each year for this prestigious award.
