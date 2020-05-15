EBONY – With all the social distancing, stay at home orders and closing of schools due to the Coronavirus, it’s a great time to take a look around us at all the nature that returns with the warm spring weather.
This is the story of determination and the struggle between the need to build a nest by a pair of Ospreys and the safety and maintenance of electric power lines.
Ospreys have a variety of common names, including fish hawks, sea hawks, and eagle hawks. Female ospreys have a necklace of brown feathers across their white chest. The male Ospreys have a solid white chest. They spend their summer months along East Coast estuaries and other bodies of water, arriving sometime during the month of March where they remain until September or October.
Typically, Ospreys feed primarily on live fish, which they catch by plunging into water using their claws to hook the fish.
Eggs are typically laid in April and are incubated by the female for 35-37 days. The young remain in the nest for approximately 8 weeks after hatching. Most young are capable of sustained flight by late June or early July; yet, after fledging from the nest, the young remain dependent on the parents for up to 2 months.
The older adults begin their migration south first, spending their winter months in South America. The recently born Ospreys leave several weeks after the adults, finding their way south as well.
Ospreys are protected by the U.S. Migratory Bird Treaty Act. The Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries (DGIF or Department) and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (USFWS), respectively, exercise state and federal authority over conservation and management of Ospreys in Virginia.
This area has seen an increase in the number of Ospreys nesting and raising offspring. They feed off fish in ponds and around Lake Gaston and Buggs Island.
“Nesting Ospreys have been on the rise along Buggs Island and Lake Gaston for the past 10 to 15 years,” said David Lipscomb, Vice President of Member and Energy Services for Mecklenburg Electric Cooperative. “Every April we see multiple pairs of the birds seeking out MEC power poles as their nesting site. They are diligent workers and drop lots of small limbs on top of our poles.”
This particular pair of Ospreys arrived in the community of Ebony the last week of March and began their search for a place to build their nest.
For about a week, the pair tried to establish a nest atop an electric distribution line pole in the middle of a pasture on Robinson Ferry Road. The sticks that they were placing on the pole were also lying on the electric lines on the pole. The pole carries a main line through Ebony and also feeds another electric line running from the same pole down another road and also to another home.
Mecklenburg Electric personnel were concerned that if the sticks and grass that the Osprey had begun placing on top of the pole got wet, it would cause a major power outage or fire at the pole.
The pair of Ospreys wouldn’t give up, each day they would bring building materials for the nest to the top of the pole and the next day the lineman would remove them.
According to the Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries publication, Osprey Nest Management in Virginia: A Guide for Landowners, two types of nest are identified. An active Osprey nest is defined as a nest containing one or more eggs or occupied by dependent (flightless) young and cannot be disturbed or removed. An inactive Osprey nest is defined as a nest without any eggs or dependent (flightless) young and includes nests under construction. Inactive nests may be removed or relocated at any time without authorization or consultation.
Since the Ospreys nest in Ebony had not been established with eggs or young, Mecklenburg Electric Cooperative was able to remove the limbs from the pole and consider relocating the nest.
“Needless to say, limbs and electricity don’t mix,” said Lipscomb. “The limbs lying on the power line cause the breaker to trip and de-energize the line and take out power to hundreds of homes down the line.”
Over the weekend of April 3, the Ospreys worked continuously trying to build their nest.
Mecklenburg Electric Cooperative workers determined that the only way to try and get the birds to nest in a safer place was to erect a pole with a nesting box attached to the top. The pole would be placed near the existing electric line pole that the Ospreys were attempting to establish a nest on.
Mecklenburg Electric Cooperative has installed several nesting platforms around the Lake Gaston area to keep Ospreys from nesting on power poles and lines.
“Our goal is to mitigate the disruption of blinks and outages by providing the Ospreys with another option. Nesting platforms provide just that,” said Lipscomb. We’ve built a number of these platforms and the birds adopt them as home quite quickly and then return year after year. These platforms allow nature and technology to co-exist, it’s a win-win for the birds and the homes down the line.”
On Friday morning April 10, a crew from Mecklenburg Electric arrived to put up the pole in hopes that the pair of Ospreys would make their nest in the new nesting box. The new pole with nesting box is the same height as the electric pole where they were attempting to build a nest.
Before setting the pole, workers attached the nesting box to the top of the pole. The square box has a mesh wire bottom so that it doesn’t hold water.
A hole was dug and the pole was picked up with a boom on a truck and set into place. One of the crew members from Mecklenburg Electric used a bucket truck to lift himself up to the nesting box where he placed the sticks and grass that had been removed from the electric pole. The idea was to encourage the Osprey to build in the box.
After the Mecklenburg Electric Cooperative crew left, the pair of Ospreys spent a good part of the day flying around the new nesting box. By late afternoon, the male landed on the box and soon the female landed beside him. They both spent the next several hours, before dark, bringing sticks and grass to the box.
In less than a week, the Ospreys had completed the nest and had started breeding. The female is now sitting on several eggs. The male stays stationed, most of the time, in a large nearby oak tree.
We could all learn from the determination of the two Ospreys. No matter what the circumstance it will eventually all work out and thanks to some major help from Mecklenburg Electric Cooperative, it did.
