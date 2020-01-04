Over the last several weeks, on the heels of next month’s start to the 2020 General Assembly session, dozens of communities have passed resolutions stating their support for the Second Amendment and their opposition to any laws that would obstruct the rights of their citizens to bear arms.
The resolutions come weeks after Democrats gained control of both the House of Delegates and State Senate, paired with already holding the governor’s mansion, with many incumbent and re-elected Democrats’ campaigns leading with calls for action in tackling gun violence in the Commonwealth.
The number of Virginia communities adopting these or similar resolutions continues to grow as the Virginia Citizens Defense League, a nonprofit organization focused on advocating for the rights of Virginians to keep and bear arms, including their ongoing grassroots effort to encourage residents in dozens of localities to push their elected officials to declare themselves Second Amendment sanctuaries, reports nearly 100 cities, counties, and towns have taken such action in the last month.
With that growing list comes questions from residents on up to lawmakers who have begun to equally ponder what standing the resolutions have legally given Virginia operates as a Dillon Rule state, meaning a locality can only pass laws and execute actions on subject matter the Commonwealth has given them the authority to do so. Those questions resulted in Delegate Jerrauld Jones (D-89) sending a letter to Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring seeking a formal opinion from the his office regarding Second Amendment sanctuary resolutions, saying on Twitter, “While I believe there is no binding effect whatsoever, we would benefit from a definitive opinion going into the 2020 session.”
“The bills passed by the General Assembly and signed into law by the Governor are binding for our entire Commonwealth and its citizens,” Jones’ letter said. “The legal precedent we would set by allowing communities to selectively ignore those laws at will is alarming and indicative of the same mindset that nearly 150 years ago led this county to dissolve into a civil war. Assuredly, if the duly-elected General Assembly passes measures to advance gun safety in the Commonwealth, I believe the legislature should be able to do so without actions by localities to undermine its efforts.”
He added, “A formal opinion would be helpful and instructive to local officials across the state as Boards of Supervisors and City Councils continue to receive requests to join the ‘gun sanctuary’ movement. Moreover, I worry that the absence of such an opinion could hamper the legislature’s ability to duly consider and pass gun safety legislation next year,” saying it is “critical” for the General Assembly to know the attorney general’s stance on sanctuary county resolutions so “so that any legislation passed on the subject both addresses and complies with its official opinion.”
When reached for comment, Charlotte Gomer, press secretary for the state attorney general’s office, say they generally do not comment on pending opinion requests but the office would share any updates when they become available.
While the attorney general’s office has yet to offer a formal opinion on sanctuary counties, the VCDL defines them as “any locality that says it will not enforce any unconstitutional (federal or state) gun laws,” adding, “Many sheriffs are going to take the county’s lead on this and county police could be told to not enforce such laws either.”
“If the General Assembly passes new gun safety laws, as Virginia voters demanded just a few weeks ago, we expect that everyone will follow the law and keep their citizens safe,” Gomer closed.
Last week, Gov. Ralph Northam made his first comments on sanctuary counties, saying “there is not going to be retaliation’ levied toward communities who adopt these resolutions but, there could be “consequences” if laws are not enforced by law enforcement officers in those communities.
“If we have constitutional laws on the books and law enforcement officers are not enforcing those laws, there are going to be some consequences but, I will cross that bridge if and when we get to it,” he said during a stop in Hampton Roads. The governor did not detail specific “consequences” during his comments.
“They can continue to have their meetings. They can continue to make sanctuary counties but, we are going to do what Virginians have asked us to do,” Northam continued, adding, “We are not going to take people’s guns away.
Speaking to concerns about the constitutionality of legislation proposed during July’s special session on gun violence following the May mass shooting in Virginia Beach and set to be reintroduced next month, ranging from increased background checks, reinstating limits on handgun purchases to one per month, banning “assault weapons, high-capacity magazines, bump stocks and silencers,” and a law “prohibiting all individuals subject to final protective orders from possessing firearms,” among others, the governor said the proposals are, in fact, constitutional.
“Any law that we pass in Richmond and the eight pieces of legislation that I put on the table back in July, they are constitutional so, that is not going to be an issue,” Northam said.
The General Assembly returns to session in early January.
