At this time on the calendar, one year ago, Greensville County High School student-athletes were in the closing stages of their spring campaigns. The pandemic erased the 2020 spring athletic season in early March.
In past years returning Greensville County football players move into the summer months getting ready for the upcoming season with seven on seven drills. Players from Southampton County and several Northeastern North Carolina High Schools were part of the workouts. Whether or not that will happen this summer remains to be seen.
“The VHSL will continue to follow all protocols and guidelines issued from the governor, CDC, and the Virginia Department of Health,” Virginia High School League Director of Communications Mike McCall said. “At the present time this means out of season practice and all activities this summer are canceled until further notice. The current relaxing of the governor’s stay at home order applies only to businesses. Schools remain closed, and in-school facility use is off-limits.”
On March 12, John Marshall defeated Gate City 75-57 in the 2A High SchoolBoys Basketball state finals in Richmond. Before the Surry County girls hit the floor to battle Honaker later that evening in the 1A finals, Gov. Ralph Northam declared a state of emergency due to COVID-19. Surry and Honaker never played and were declared co-champions.
Lifting iron throughout the summer is a ritual for many high school football players and athletes from other sports. This year weights are sitting idle and collecting dust as athletes wait for the go-ahead from the VHSL. Student-athletes are not sure if they will have a fall season. McCall said safety is the VHSL’s No. 1 priority.
“Once the governor declares schools can reopen and guidelines are provided for the reopening, the VHSL will work with the Executive Committee to draw up protocols and guidelines for resuming athletic activities,”McCall said. “We ask every member school to support the governor’s directives and the Department Of Education during this time.”
Unanswered questions remain regarding the summer workouts for student-athletes, but the 2020 fall athletic season in general.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.