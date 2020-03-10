Britt’s Eat on the Go Restaurant was founded on a brother’s love, Southern food and home-cooked meals.
Asean Lundy, the owner of Britt’s Eat on the Go Restaurant, comes from a family that loves to cook. At 8 years old he made biscuits, eggs and more in his grandmother’s kitchen. He started a pact with his brother, Britt, to open a restaurant before Britt died in 2012. Lundy did not want to let their dream die, so seven years later he opened Britt’s Eat on the Go Restaurant.
“People should eat here (Britt’s Eat on the Go) because the food is cooked with love, the atmosphere is outstanding, and the customer service is on point,” Lundy said.
Britt’s Eat on the Go Restaurant offers Southern style food. They sell catfish, hamburgers with mashed potatoes and gravy, salads, and BLT sandwiches. Britt’s pasta selection includes Chicken and Broccoli Alfredo and Shrimp Linguine. Kids can order cheeseburgers, hot dogs, macaroni and cheese and more.
There is a separate lunch menu. Britt’s Eat on the Go employees work with customers so they can order from either menu.
The family-style restaurant’s prices are affordable. Lundy did not want to bring a restaurant with sky-high prices into Jarratt, or drive people away with the prices.
“We want to make sure they enjoy themselves when they come here,” Lundy said.
Britt’s Eat on the Go Restaurant is located at 118 Jarratt Ave., Jarratt. Britt’s is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 5-9 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.