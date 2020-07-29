When the Virginia Department of Transportation hosted public information hearings two years ago, a proposed Diverging Diamond Interchange project received interest from citizens.
Not so fast. City Councilman Jim Saunders emphatically said he opposed the project.
“I think the bridge should be rebuilt,” he said. “We could reconfigure where you build with three lanes on each side, which would give you an acceleration lane, and a lane to get back on the highway. If you have to reconfigure it to make it longer — I understand that.”
Jerry Pauley, of VDOT, said funding of the proposed reconstruction project of the U.S. 58, I-95 into a Diverging Diamond interchange would go through the VDOT Small Scale Grant Program.
He said the Diverging Diamond interchange would reduce the number of crashes in the area and lessen the delays through the intersection. When City Manager William Johnson presented the project to the City Council, he said there had been numerous wrecks at exit 11-A.
Councilman Woody Harris said the bridge was the first built on I-95, and it has served its purpose well. He added we are not at a point where something drastic as this solution is needed.
“Four lights in that short of a span is entire overkill — a bad, bad idea,” he said. “There are better ways to address this if a solution is needed.”
The City Council unanimously voted against adopting a resolution of support for the project.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.