Hanging on to unused pesticides presents potential dangers to children, animals, and water supplies.
From 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 31, citizens can bring their unused pesticides and pesticide containers to the Southside Virginia Community College Truck Driving School on Hwy. 58 between the airport and National Guard site for safe disposal.
Suppose you did not pre-register for the event — no worry. The disposal contractor will safely dispose of the product.
“This gives you the opportunity to properly dispose of pesticides that are old or simply not needed anymore,” Greensville Emporia Extension Office Agent Sara Rutherford said. “You should use pesticides within a year of purchase to achieve intended results. Old products can be ineffective or cause unintended harm to plants.”
The event is not for farmers only. It’s for homeowners and businesses as well. Items for safe disposal include herbicides, insecticides, fungicides, weed, and feed combinations, and dilution solutions.
Not all products are accepted by the disposal contractor. Oils, rinsates, household chemicals, tires, plastic, and containers do not qualify for disposal.
“So, bring that old half bag of lawn weed and feed or the 5 year old partially used bottle of bug-b-gone to the collection site for proper disposal,” Rutherford said. “There is no cost to you, plus, you’re helping to eliminate possible contaminates from your environment.”
For more information on Monday’s pesticide disposal, contact Rutherford at (434) 348-4223.
