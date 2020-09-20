Greensville County is inviting the public to participate in the review and update of its new Comprehensive Plan. The public workshop will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 22 at 6 p.m. at the Golden Leaf Commons. The plan, as described by the county, is “a long-range, high level planning document that addresses topics such as land use, development, natural environment, transportation and resource utilization in the community.”
The county is seeking input from the public regarding goals for Greensville County’s future. The plan expresses the community’s vision for the county in the next 20 years and helps implement strategies on how to achieve those goals.
Pre-registration for the event is encouraged, but not required for attendance. Registration can be completed at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/GreensvilleCompPlan.
Attendees will be required to wear masks during the meeting, and social distancing guidelines will be enforced. For any further information, please contact Greensville County Director of Planning Linwood Pope at 434-348-4232.
