In November’s general election, the presidency is not the only office up for grabs. In the City of Emporia, citizens are voting for the office of mayor, with one City Council seat being contested as well.
Dr. Carolyn S. Carey, who was a City Councilwoman in Emporia from 2006 to 2018, is challenging current Mayor Mary L. Person. After a brief time out of politics, Carey is hoping to continue her service to the citizens of Emporia.
Person has served as mayor since 2012 when she defeated current District 3 City Councilman Jim Saunders. Person is the first woman and first African-American elected as Mayor of Emporia.
Cristobal Nieto, a former Spanish teacher at Greensville County High School, is challenging district 6 City Councilwoman Dale Temple, who was elected in 2008.
Temple ran uncontested in 2012, and defeated challenger Marvin A. Harvell in 2016.
