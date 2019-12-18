The Greensville County Board of Supervisors approved funding for a new hangar at the Emporia-Greensville Regional Airport.
Richard Franklin Jr., the executive director of the Emporia-Greensville airport commission, asked for funds to put up a hangar with 10 spots for 10 aircrafts. FAA grants, federal grants and local state grants supply between 80-98% of funds.
The Emporia-Greensville Regional Airport received a grant for over $600,000 from the state. The airport needs to come up with 20% of $161,200.
“What we’re coming to you for tonight is half that local funding. And if my glasses will work here I’d say we’re looking right at $129,000 from the city and from the county,” Franklin Jr. said.
The state paid $790,000 to do the site work.
The airport also asked for $40,000 from the city of Emporia and from Greensville County to buy a building from a local pilot for $80,000.
The airport cannot get any money for the hangars because it will make money. People will pay rent to use them.
Since 2005 the airport has not received an increase beyond $61,000. The last 10 years it was lowered to $60,000 because of their wish to get grant funds instead of local funds.
The Emporia-Greensville Regional Airport is not a federally approved airport because they do not have 10 based aircraft. Right now they have eight hangars, but it is not practical to put up two hangars, so the airport asked to put up 10.
The airport has based aircrafts at the airport including jet aircraft. They hope to develop the airport to get back on the federal list so aircraft will continue to use the airport and they will continue to receive grant funding.
When Emporia-Greensville Regional Airport can hold over 10 aircraft they can receive over $150,000 entitlement money. The money would not be specified to any particular project.
