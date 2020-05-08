The Greater Shiloh Baptist Church brought lunch to Emporia’s Department of Public Works April 29 to show appreciation for the department helping keep the city clean during COVID-19.
The Department of Public Works is responsible for street and storm sewer maintenance, traffic engineering, refuse collection, public buildings and grounds, park maintenance, and other specialized services.
“We’re dealing with a virus that we can’t see. It’s like the wind almost. We can only feel it when it hits us,” Carolyn Carey, a pastor at Greater Shiloh Baptist Church with a doctorate in education, said.
Carey hopes the community will see people are thinking about essential workers and putting them first.
“We just want to show appreciation for those that put their life on the line every day,” Carey said.
Deputy Director of Public Services Alton Mason said receiving lunch from Greater Shiloh Baptist Church was a great blessing for employees.
“They’re doing hard work here every day, and we appreciate the community and Mrs. Carey and what they’re doing to support our employees,” Mason said.
