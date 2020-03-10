As Coronavirus news spreads, local hospitals prepare for the worst.
HCA Virginia in Richmond, Virginia have protocols in place to care for patients with infectious diseases and are working diligently to prepare for potential issues related to the Coronavirus (COVID-19). They are reinforcing infection prevention protocols and following CDC guidance to make sure they have the necessary emergency equipment and an emergency plan. Visitor restrictions have been implemented in patient care areas and visitors are screened when entering the building.
“We have positioned supplies at points of entry so that any potential symptomatic patient who arrives can be properly masked and immediately isolated to protect our colleagues and other patients,” Malorie Burkett, the director of public relations and communications at HCA Virginia, said.
Southern Virginia Regional Medical Center in Emporia is not granting interviews on COVID-19. Their official statement reads, “Our clinical leaders have implemented protocols that are consistent with CDC guidelines, and we’re closely monitoring the situation across our ministry.”
On March 7 the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) published an article on the Coronavirus called “Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) Situation Summary.” The article said the CDC is responding to an outbreak of respiratory disease caused by a new Coronavirus first detected in China, which has now been detected in almost 90 locations internationally, including in the U.S.
The CDC said the epidemic started in Wuhan, Hubei Province, China from a large seafood and live animal market. The disease spread through person to person contact reported outside of Hubei, China. The virus causing COVID-19 spread internationally reaching some parts of the U.S.
The CDC said COVID-19’s complete effects are not fully known. Reported illnesses range from very mild with some cases having no reported symptoms to severe with some cases resulting in death. According to information received so far, most COVID-19 illnesses are mild. A report made in China suggests serious illness occurs in 16% of cases. The CDC said older people and people of all ages with severe underlying health conditions, like heart disease, lung disease and diabetes, seem to be at higher risk of developing serious COVID-19 illness.
The CDC recommends getting a flu vaccine, washing your hands, covering your mouth when coughing, avoiding close contact with people who are sick, and taking flu antivirals if prescribed by a doctor to prevent COVID-19. Older people and people with severe chronic conditions should take special precautions because they have a higher risk of developing COVID-19. People who develop COVID-19 symptoms should call their health care provider and tell them their symptoms.
