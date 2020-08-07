Monthly Neighbor Watch meetings brought community interaction with Emporia-Greensville law enforcement agencies until recently. The pandemic temporarily put the gatherings on hold.
At 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 11, at the Greensville County Ruritan Club, the Neighborhood Watch meetings resume. Much has changed since the Neighborhood Watch Program hosted its last meeting.
An active Virginia General Assembly passed More than 1,000 new laws that became effective July 1. Emporia-Greensville Commonwealth Attorney Patricia Watson will discuss the more pertinent new regulations impacting the community.
With the coronavirus continuing to be front and center in Emporia-Greensville, new caveats are in place for the program. Personal Protection Equipment package distribution is part of the program slated.
Neighborhood Watch Program Coordinator Lynwood Matthews said those attending will need to practice social distancing and wear the appropriate gear as a safety precaution during the pandemic.
The Greensville County Ruritan Club is located at 370 Ruritan Drive. For more information regarding the Aug. 11 Neighborhood Watch program, contact Matthews at 434-637-0551, or Francis Drummond at 434-634-2428.
