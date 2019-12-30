People gathered at Valencia Jones’ book signing of Love Locked Down to help her celebrate becoming a published author.
Valencia Jones said her book is a love story.
“A girl is in love with two men and they happen to be best friends and she doesn’t know who she wants to be with,” Valencia Jones said.
The book, while based on actual events, is not a true story.
Love Locked Down means everything to the author. Valencia Jones believes telling her story made her free. She hopes to inspire her children by pursuing her passions.
“I was able to get a lot of things out that I’ve been holding in for a very, very long time. I’m proud of my accomplishment,” Valencia Jones said.
The author hopes Love Locked Down will inspire someone.
“Some parts there are very, very personal that I didn’t want to put out there, but I did anyway hoping that somebody who went through what I went through when I was younger can tell their story,” Valencia Jones said.
The book started as a Facebook post. People urged Valencia Jones to make her post into a book, so she did just that.
Valerie Eatrice Jones, Valencia Jones’ mother, supported her daughter at the book signing.
“That’s my daughter and I’m proud of her,” Valerie Eatrice Jones said.
Valerie Eatrice Jones loved the event and hoped it would inspire other young folks to pursue their passions.
Kaneesa Thomas, Valencia Jones’ childhood friend, said the author worked on the book for three years.
“To finally see that it’s finished and it’s done and it’s here now is amazing, because it’s something that she’s really been working hard on,” Thomas said.
The event was wonderful, said Thomas.
“I like to see other people fulfill their dreams,” Thomas said.
Love Locked Down can be bought on Amazon.com.
Valencia Jones’ book signing for Love Locked Down took place from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at MY Vision Beauty LLC located at 413 Halifax St. Emporia.
