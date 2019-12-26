The Hospice Support Group of Southside Virginia collected $4,170 at their Lights of Love tree lighting fundraiser at the E.H. Bloom Retirement Center.
Nancy Mitchell, president of the Hospice Support Group of Southside Virginia, said Lights of Love is a major fundraiser for the group.
The Hospice Support Group does not charge for anything they do, including their supportive services. They get money through donations and fundraisers.
The Hospice Support Group provides feeding supplements, small pharmaceutical copays, some gas mileage for treatments and other things as needed.
Ann Temple, administrator of the E.H. Bloom Retirement Center, said Lights of Love is a volunteer program sponsored by Hometown Hospice & Homecare.
“It’s important because we have so many people being affected by the disease of cancer and Alzheimer’s,” Temple said.
The Greensville community supported the Hospice Support Group since 1983.
“The community has been a tremendous support ever since. We would like to do more in the community than we are able to do at this point, but we welcome referrals and other help,” Mitchell said.
Martha Williams, the treasurer and volunteer Hospice Support Group board member, said she enjoys helping people that really need help.
“So many people don’t need help and you help them, but these people need help. It’s a sad time in their life. Some of them get well, but they don’t know that,” Williams said.
Alison Reickard, a volunteer Hospice Support Group board member, said the Hospice Support Group gathered a list of people and organizations that donated in previous years and sent letters to them to prepare for Lights of Love. When money comes in the Hospice Support Group tallies the money and sends out acknowledgements. Richardson then creates a book of people who donated.
“There’s a book in there (the other room), we put who all the money was donated for and by whom,” Reickard said.
The E.H. Bloom Retirement Center is located at 308 Weaver Ave., Emporia.
