Gov. Ralph Northam’s March 23 executive order closed Virginia’s public schools for the rest of the 2019-20 academic year. Greensville County High School seniors were left in graduation ceremony limbo.
Christen Parrish, a mother of a graduating GCHS senior, initiated a plan that has made the Class of 2020 the face of Emporia. Those driving or walking by the intersection of Battery Ave. and South Main St. cannot help but notice the yard signs displaying the senior portraits of the students.
The lawn of the old elementary school is a busy site for friends and family members visiting to peruse through the yard sign pictures of soon-to-be graduated GCHS seniors. Many bring cameras to take snapshots of the yard signs.
Emporia’s Walmart funded the project for the senior class. A Sign to Remember printed the yard signs for the GCHS Class of 2020.
The class was recognized by the Virginia Peanut Festival Committee as Grand Marshal for the 2020 Virginia Peanut Festival Parade, along with other 2020 graduates.
“We are excited to share that we have selected Southside Virginia 2020 graduates to serve as this year’s Grand Marshal,” said leaders of the Emporia-Greensville Chamber of Commerce in a statement to the Independent-Messenger. “This includes all graduates in the Emporia-Greensville community—Greensville High School, Southampton Academy, Brunswick Academy, and Southside Virginia Community College as well as our neighbors, Sussex, Southampton, and Brunswick. These schools have participated in our festival parade throughout the years. Stay tuned for all of the ways these schools will honor their graduates during festival weekend and the parade.”
The pandemic put the GCHS Class of 2020 in uncharted territory. Parrish said she did not want to see all the hard work by the class of 2020 go unnoticed. Her plan to recognize the seniors has not only been noticed, but it has also made the GCHS Class of 2020 the face of Emporia.
