Petersburg – Pamplin Historical Park & The National Museum of the Civil War Soldier has canceled the Buzz'n & Weav'n event that was to be held on Aug. 15. Due to circumstances beyond the park's control being the adverse impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the participating organizations and their volunteers the event cannot take place as planned.
We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience that this may cause and look forward to seeing visitors at the park or one of our many other scheduled events through December of 2020.
The health and safety of visitors and staff is a first priority. The park is following the governor of Virginia's guidelines. Frequent cleaning and sanitation of high contact surfaces is performed daily. Staff members wear face coverings and visitors are encouraged to do so as well. Social distancing of a physical six feet will be maintained throughout the 424-acre park and building occupancy levels will be closely monitored. Hand sanitizer is also available at locations throughout the park.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.