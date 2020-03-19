The Walmart Supercenter in Emporia celebrated its 20 year anniversary with a ribbon cutting ceremony and party last week.
The Walmart Supercenter received a plaque from Emporia Mayor Mary Person and Walmart presented a community grant to Jackson-Feild Behavioral Health Services for $1,650.
“We want to let the community know that we appreciate them allowing us to be the heart of the community,” Store Manager Keyona Edwards said.
Assistant Manager Kimberly Holmes sang the national anthem before the ceremony.
At the celebration was Delegate Roslyn Tyler’s Legislative Assistant Takeisha Carr, Emporia City Manager William Johnson, Greensville County Administrator Brenda Parson, Executive Director of the Emporia Family Violence Program Katie Turner, Larry Pair from Jackson-Feild Behavioral Health Services, and Walmart Supercenter employees.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.