In the Crater Health District, the City of Emporia and Greensville County are among the most impacted by COVID-19.
According to the Virginia Department of Health, the Crater Health District has suffered nine COVID-19-related deaths. Greensville County accounts for four of the total. Emporia has one COVID-19-related fatality.
"It is especially important to remember elderly individuals and those with underlying health conditions are at greater risk of complications from COVID-19, including death," Crater Health District Director Alton Hart, Jr., MD, MPH said. "These at-risk individuals are strongly advised to take steps to minimize contact with others who are ill, practice social distancing, and stay at home as much as possible."
The cities of Emporia, Petersburg, and Hopewell, and the counties of Greensville, Dinwiddie, Prince George, Surry, and Sussex are the localities in the Crater Health District.
By Wednesday afternoon, the Virginia Department of Health reported the number of COVID-19 related deaths in the state at 321. An additional three deaths are believed to be COVID-19 related. COVID-19 cases number 9,451 in the Commonwealth. Nearly 60,000 people have been tested for COVID-19 in Virginia.
