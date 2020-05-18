Deacon Anthony Judkins, the president of the Fellowship Usher’s Union is advising the members that due to the COVID-19, the meeting scheduled for Sunday, May 31 will not be held. Continue to pray for everyone and our deepest sympathy is extended to any deceased member since our last session on Dec. 29.
