The Greensville County Board of Supervisors approved a loan covering additional costs for the Skippers Wastewater Treatment Plant Project.
The loan will pay for plant power services. Greensville County’s Water and Sewer Authority estimated $25,000 to extend power from the existing power service to the building, which is approximately 800 feet. They failed to make sure the building had three phase power available, so an additional cost of $427,000 will bring power from the intersection of Moore’s Ferry Road to the Skipper Wastewater Treatment Plant site.
“If we had not made this mistake we would have been in the budget and the County Authority would have paid for it anyhow. However, I am well aware that is not acceptable. It doesn’t allow for proper planning, proper budgeting,” Samuel Carroll, the CEO/Managing Partner at B&B Consultants, said.
The Greensville County Water and Sewer Authority offered to cut a planned study costing $30,000 in half to $15,000 to show they accept responsibility.
Other than missing the power service to the Skippers Wastewater Treatment Plant and the overall treatment plant budget, the project is going smoothly.
Glen Gibson, assistant director of the Greensville County Water and Sewer Authority, said the project will cost $402,000 in the worst case scenario. The project currently has $276,841 in unspent contingency. Not all of that money will be available when the project finishes.
“Hopefully we are not going to spend all that money, and what is left in contingency will be diverted to cover this whole venture,” Gibson said.
The Greensville County Water and Sewer Authority knows there will be an overage. If they spend all of their contingency money it could be $402,000. Gibson believes it will be between $125,775 and $402,000, but won’t know for sure until the project gets further along.
The treatment plant construction contractor needs power to the site by Aug. 1, 2020. Dominion Energy needs Greensville County to execute and return a letter of authorization and an Underground Service Agreement to proceed.
Dominion Energy’s cost to construct a new power line exceeds the electric service budget amount by $402,616. Available contingency funds in the project budget will reduce the overage if not used to cover future project change orders.
“Currently we would have an overage of $125,775. If we execute the change order that number becomes bigger,” Gibson said.
Staff believes the overage will be more than the estimated amount because additional contingency funds will probably be used on future project change orders. Gibson thinks the County can get a low interest loan to cover the overage charges, but they want to get a grant as well to cover the charges.
Best case Greensville County is short $125,775, worst case the county is short $402,616. Gibson asked Greensville County to fund the project.
Greensville County Administrator Brenda Parson talked with Gibson about a loan from Greensville County because they do not know how much the Greensville County Board of Supervisors will need to pay. This allows Greensville County’s Water and Sewer Authority to complete electrical services to the plant. When the Greensville County Water and Sewer Authority knows what the cost will be they will try and replace Greensville County’s financing with permanent financing.
The Greensville County Board of Supervisors approved Greensville County funding the Skippers Wastewater Treatment Plant Project.
The Board of Supervisors supplying $15,000 was not decided on during the meeting.
