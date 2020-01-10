CornerStone Market, LLC of Emporia provided Subway subs for lunch to the children and staff on duty at Jackson-Feild Behavioral Health Services on Dec. 21.
Not all children have wonderful Christmas memories. What should be a joyous season is often a painful time of the year for the children at Jackson-Feild. They harbor sad memories of family discord and little to no Christmas rituals or gifts. The Christmas season triggers memories of past trauma that result in grief and depression.
When approached to help the management of the market jumped right in and was on board to help make this Christmas holidays a special time which the children will cherish forever.
Residential staff members picked up the a variety of subs and returned to campus where the girls and boys enjoyed a special meal.
Jackson-Feild is very grateful to wonderful partners, like CornerStone Market, who want to make a difference in the lives of children who are struggling with mental illness.
Their kindness is what makes the holidays special and joyful. The children liked this special meal and wanted to express their thanks to the folks at CornerSone Market for their kindness.
