Sluggish. That is being kind to Greensville County’s first-half offensive production Wednesday against Surry County at the Eagle’s Nest. Despite the struggles, the Eagles led 18-12 at intermission. Greensville’s returning 2A All-State performer Zykeem Fields was scoreless at the break.
“He was trying to get other guys involved more, versus trying to carry the scoring load himself,” Greensville coach Antwan Walton said. “Him getting other guys involved is going to help us win games. Sometimes he gets to the point where he is overpassing, and it causes turnovers. He is still trying to figure that out. He can score. Once he gets going, he is hard to stop.”
The junior southpaw proved as much in the third quarter. Fields netted a dozen in the frame propelling his squad to a 42-21 lead after three.
He had help in the 24-9 third-quarter blitz. T.J. Walton scored 8 in the stanza. The freshman netted a game-high 17 points as the green and gold coasted to a 56-33 victory.
Fields scored 14 points. Daniel Alford hit double-figures with 10 points. Khamari Palmer led the Surry County attack with 13 points. Kahlil Drakeford finished the game with 10 points.
Greensville County (5-1) was slated to face Lafayette at King’s Fork High School Saturday in non-district action. Surry County (4-3) played at Southampton on Friday.
Girls
Surry County 53, Greensville 22
For eight minutes, underdog Greensville County gave Surry County fits. Kailyn Pleasants’ basket with 52 seconds left in the first quarter put the Lady Eagles in front 10-9. It was all Surry County (6-0) the rest of the way.
The Lady Cougars slapped Greensville (3-3) with a 12-0 run, capped by a Bre’cha Byrd bucket with 5:15 left in the second quarter to grab a 21-10 lead. Greensville still had hope when it headed into the locker room trailing 26-14 at halftime. One third-quarter sequence dashed those hopes.
Surry’s lead was 28-17, with slightly less than seven minutes left in the third quarter. Four possessions later, the advantage was 40-17. During the stretch NeOndra Kelly and Amanda Jones drilled two 3-pointers, each. Byrd scored a game-high 23 points. Kelly contributed 18. Greensville’s Sanijah Robinson finished the night with 12 points.
JV Boys
Greensville 36, Surry 22
Leonidas Thornhill scored 7 points, and Isaiah Stephens scored 6 points Wednesday to lead the unbeaten Greensville JV to its fifth win in five outings this season.
Surry County fell to 3-3.
