Honeywell will replace the Greensville County High School windows and the HVAC system.
Joyce Coleburn, the senior account manager at Honeywell, went to the Greensville County Board of Supervisors because to see if Honeywell can replace the Greensville County High School windows and HVAC system.
Coleburn asked the Greensville County Board of Supervisors for $24,000 a year to replace the HVAC system.
Peter Monstello, Honeywell’s technical account manager, said the best interest rate Honeywell received for the project was 2.68%. Because the interest rate is for Greensville County Public Schools, a public entity, it will not change until March 30. Emergencies and private entities have a 0% interest rate.
“They were kind of apprehensive about keeping the rate, but they have to contractually keep this rate. We do not believe the next month we would get a lower rate,” Coleburn said.
Honeywell presented two project options to the Greensville County Board of Supervisors. The first option included the windows and HVAC system. Honeywell’s savings do not completely fund the project, so Greensville County can put a downpayment of $382,333 down and finance $3,264,086. There would be no additional capital needed for the rest of the project because it would be paid off with the reallocation of Greensville County’s utility fund against their debt service.
Greensville County can also finance the entire $3,646,419. Each year over the term of the contract Greensville County will need to spend an additional $24,622 in capital funds.
The second option is for Greensville County to fund the project on its own.
“This would leave the existing steam system as is. The air conditioning system would be removed, but the old system would then be reinstalled,” Monstello said.
Since the project would be self-funded, it would not need capital. It would be funded out of the utility reduction as part of the project.
The Greensville County Board of Supervisors approved option one.
