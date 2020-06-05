The Family YMCA of Emporia-Greensville will move some of its Zoom fitness classes to their lawn because of Gov. Ralph Northam’s order allowing gyms to hold outdoor classes.
Outdoor classes will be for YMCA members only, but Zoom classes will continue so anyone can participate.
Joy Phillips, group fitness instructor at the YMCA, said many people prefer exercising with others instead of through Zoom, and some cannot access Zoom.
“Yoga has always been a popular class, but during this pandemic it is especially helpful. We address body, mind, and spirit through exercise and mindfulness,” Phillips said.
Outdoor yoga at the YMCA takes place every Tuesday and Thursday at 6:15 p.m. and Sunday at 5:30 p.m. YMCA members must log into the YMCA webpage to register for classes. To follow Northam’s guidelines, outdoor classes are limited to 10 people with the instructor counted as one person, so nine people will be admitted into each class.
