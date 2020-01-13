Members of the Board of Directors for Citizens United to Preserve the
Greensville County Training School (CUPTS) called a special meeting on Dec. 19, after realizing its $70,000 grant is in jeopardy.
The organization has been waiting since before July 2019 to receive official confirmation from the General Assembly that they would receive a $70,000 grant to assist with preservation efforts on the Greensville County Training School site and the procedure to draw funds from the award. The presentation of the check printed in the Nov. 27 edition of the Independent-Messenger did not come with instruction as expected.
McKinley Jordan, president of the CUPTS, made numerous attempts to follow up regarding how and when the organization would be receiving the funds.
Finally, approximately two weeks ago, Jordan received a letter from Julie Langan, director of the Commonwealth of Virginia Department of Historic Resources.
VDHR letter
Dear Mr. Jordan,
I am hereby notifying you formally that the General Assembly appropriated $70,000 to the Citizens United to Preserve the Greensville County Training School for the 2019-2020 fiscal year. That amount was available July 1, 2019 and should be spent prior to June 30, 2020. As I hope you are aware, these state funds must be matched dollar for dollar with non-state funds or in-kind goods and services. Only those expenditures made between July 1, 2019 and June 30, 2020 can be considered as eligible project costs for the 2019-2020 grant.
We ask that you complete and return the enclosed application from describing how you plan to use the grant funds. Part of our job in working with you on this project is to help you follow the State’s procurement procedures as applicable, to see that you meet your matching share requirements, and to assist you in carrying out a project that meets accepted preservation standards and practices. Your staff contact is Megan Melinat; please make contact with her as soon as possible.
We look forward to working with you in the coming months, and we will assist you as best as we can to ensure the success of your project.
Sincerely,
Julie V. Langan
Director.
Despite Jordan’s efforts earlier this year, to secure specific guidelines regarding receipt of this grant, this letter is the first time the organization was made aware that the grant is a matching reimbursement grant. As stated in the letter, the organization only has six months left to draw funds from the award.
Considering the organization has only six months to meet the grant requirements, CUPTS needs the community’s help. Approximately $35,000 must be raised and spent by June 30. “Together We Can Make This Happen.”
Please help the organization make the motto quoted above come truth! Write your checks payable to CUPTS and mail to CUPTS, PO Box 743, Emporia, VA.
Additional strategies decided at the called meeting include asking the General Assembly for an extension and any possible waivers that may be available.
If you need additional information, contact Jordan at 434-637-1043 or Marva Dunn 434-348-3122.
