Gov. Ralph Northam's conference covered a range of topics affected by COVID-19.
Local and special elections in May and primary elections in June are postponed. May elections will be in November and the June 9 primary will be June 23.
“Elections are the foundation for democracy and voting is a fundamental right, but no one should have to choose between protecting their health and casting a ballot,” Northam said.
Virginia’s State Health Commissioner Dr. Norman Oliver said there are 3,645 total cases of COVID-19. There have been 312 new cases of COVID-19 and 75 total deaths with 12 additional deaths in the last 24 hour reporting period.
There will be weekly reports of COVID-19 data on Northam's website, found at https://www.governor.virginia.gov/. The April 6 weekly report concluded they do not have race and ethnicity data on 53% of Virginia’s COVID-19 cases. About half the deaths they collected data on have no racial or ethnic data.
Although most COVID-19 cases do not show race or ethnicity data, April 6’s report came with updated racial and ethnic data of 1,381 cases. Three hundred and eighty-six cases were African American for about 1% of 28% of the cases. About 159 people, or about 12%, tested positive for COVID-19. Out of 75 deaths, 14 were African American.
Longstanding racial injustice in access to health care, education, and economic opportunities lead to differences in underlying medical conditions.
“The existence of such inequities is one reason why communities of color, including African American people, are more likely to have some of the underlying health conditions that put them at a greater risk with COVID-19,” Northam said.
Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority will defer annual fees for licenses and permits up for renewal through June. Establishments with mixed beverage licenses, like restaurants and distilleries, can sell mixed beverages through takeout or delivery effective midnight April 9.
Passover should be celebrated virtually or only with people you live with.
“We must continue social distancing. That is our best tool as we fight this virus because science tells us it’s working,” Northam said.
