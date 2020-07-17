Deborah Whitacre, an emergency coordinator for the Virginia Department of Health, was pleased with last week's set up for COVID-19 testing in Jarratt.
Twenty tests were completed during the testing event. Those coming for testing at the Jarratt Volunteer Fire Department were directed to the back of the station and then went through the bay doors for testing. It was the first of its kind in the Crater Health District. From the entrance to the exit, those tested completed the process quicker than anticipated.
It marked the first exclusive COVID-19 sole testing event for Greensville County. County Emergency Services Program Coordinator Reggie Owens said the County chose Jarratt first because it is a COVID-19 hot spot in Greensville.
“We are starting here,” Owens said. “But we plan to hit every voting precinct.”
It did not mark the first opportunity for COVID-19 testing for County citizens. The County and City of Emporia shared a testing event in May.
Owens said the County plans to distribute packages of hand sanitizer, masks, and COVID-19 literature in the four County voting precincts soon. The dates and times have yet to be determined, but Owens said it would be sooner rather than later.
“A lot of people cannot afford masks,” he said. “It’s a choice between purchasing masks or food for the table.”
Owens addressed the Greensville County Board of Supervisors on the coronavirus statistics in Greensville County and the City of Emporia. It did not matter which group of numbers he chose. All displayed an alarming rate of positive COVID-19 infection rates in the general population.
No municipalities in the Crater Health District have been hit harder by COVID-19 than Greensville County and the City of Emporia.
Owens said the County continues pounding the message home concerning hand-washing, wearing face coverings, and following social distancing guidelines set by the health and medical community.
As Emporia-Greensville citizens begin the fifth month of hearing the message, Owens hopes taking safety precautions becomes second-nature for them. More COVID-19 testing events are scheduled from 6-7:30 p.m. in The City of Emporia, and Greensville County on Aug. 6, and Aug. 13, respectively. The sites of the testing have yet to be confirmed.
Covid-19 testing Wednesday, July 22
The Emporia Medical Center will be the site of COVID-19 drive-up testing from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday.
Insurance information is needed to register for testing. There is no co-pay for those with insurance. Those uninsured receive the tests at no cost.
The number of tests available is limited, and pre-registration is required. To register, call 434-634-7723.
