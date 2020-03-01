LAWRENCEVILLE – A call to unlock a vehicle led to Detroit Harrison, 25, from Emporia being charged with possession of marijuana.
Officer N. L. Brown with the Lawrenceville Police Department responded to a call to unlock a vehicle at Dollar General on Jan. 23 around 8:30 a.m. She said the engine was running and when she approached the vehicle she smelled an odor associated with green marijuana. She did not let the driver know of her suspicions.
Brown said the device she uses to unlock vehicles was not working properly and called for Officer B. Glover to assist. The heat was turned up high, which made the odor more pronounced when access was gained to the vehicle. A search of the vehicle was conducted.
Five baggies of marijuana weighing around an ounce were found in the glove compartment. A G2C Taurus 9 mm pistol and scales were found on the floorboard.
