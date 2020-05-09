Pointe Realty Group Emporia just finished its first 60 days in business for the area, generating over $2 million in sales and managing over 20 properties, even during COVID-19.
Randall Robinson, co-owner and director of business development at Pointe Realty Group, said after merging with Whitman Properties, the company’s business boomed even during a pandemic, which Robinson said says a lot for their local team.
Between Emporia and South Hill, Virginia, Pointe Realty Group manages over 250 rentals on top of their real estate sales focus.
“Over the last 60 days there’s been a lot of activity going on, and I’m very proud of the team for what we’ve been able to achieve,” Robinson said.
Real estate became trickier after COVID-19, but Pointe Realty Group gets clients across the finish line.
“As good realtors we’re trying to reassure everybody and keep everything positive. We’ve been very fortunate to be busy. With the training we provide, and the office and agents we have, we’ve been able to achieve that,” Robinson said.
Pointe Realty Group believes in doing business the right way. They bring everyone in their company together to help clients.
They look forward to bringing in their professional property management team, led by Kim Smiley in South Hill, Virginia. Robinson said their Rental Division is fantastic and Smiley’s team will grow the rentals in Emporia, as she did in South Hill, Virginia, and Lake Gaston.
Pointe Realty Group covers Southside Virginia to the Triangle with offices in Emporia, South Hill, Virginia, Lake Gaston, and Raleigh, North Carolina. The Triangle area consists of Raleigh, North Carolina, Durham, North Carolina, and Chapel Hill, North Carolina.
Robinson said whether they complete a real estate or rental transaction, they can help people throughout the region.
The company likes to be a local source wherever they go. Robinson and the realtors hope people will see the Pointe Family expand very soon with another office in the Triangle as they continue their team approach, as they did in Emporia and all Pointe’s in between.
Robinson said Pointe Realty Group has the best team and strives to have a family atmosphere at all their offices.
“Unlike some traditional real estate offices, when you work as a team you get resources from all of our offices, whether you’re dealing with property management or residential or commercial,” Robinson said.
Robinson said Pointe Realty Group is currently the number one real estate company in Emporia and the region, and it looks forward to growing Emporia’s rental division and continuing the real estate tradition.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.