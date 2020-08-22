The Emporia-Greensville community has recorded the highest percentage of COVID-related deaths based on population in the Crater Health District, according to data from the Virginia Department of Health.
Data from the VDH shows Emporia reported 15 deaths in 192 total positive cases, while Greensville County reported 11 deaths in 572 total positive cases.
Both localities have seen a notable spike in cases since the beginning of August.
On Thursday, Aug. 6, the City of Emporia hosted a free COVID-19 testing event with the VDH. Twenty-six individuals were tested. The County followed with a free Covid-19 testing event at the Golden Leaf Commons on Aug. 13.
