The Telpage Broadband Internet Access Agreement was deferred at the Dec. 16 Greensville County Board of Supervisors meeting.
Telpage contacted Ryan Aerni, Greensville County’s IT manager, to offer special pricing through MBC in the Greensville County complex.
In 2017 Greensville County upgraded their bandwidth from 50M/50M to 200M/200M for an additional $1,400 per month. The new pricing would go up to 300M/300M for only $150 more per month.
“Staff is recommending we do this upgrade due to the continually growing infrastructure that the county has for this internet including VoIP phones [and] file storage backup replication. This is a great opportunity to get additional bandwidth for a really great price,” Aerni said.
The contract lasts three years. William Cain, a supervisor on the Greensville County Board of Supervisors, wanted to see where Greensville County is with additional funding before making the decision.
The offer is short-term, but will hold for probably 30 or 60 days.
