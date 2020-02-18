Spaghetti for lunch, dinner, or both? An answer to the question will be pursued by many in the Emporia-Greensville community on Tuesday, Feb. 25.
The Emporia Rotary Club dishes spaghetti plates once a year to raise revenue to distribute college scholarships in May. This year’s event at Southern Virginia Regional Medical Center is from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m., for those preferring a spaghetti plate lunch. The dinner hours are 5 p.m. - 7 p.m.
Rotarians will work split shifts on Feb. 25. By the time the clock strikes 11 a.m, the spaghetti and other fixings are being dished on a plate.
Many grab a table in the classroom to enjoy their meals. Others carry the plates back to the office, some in bulk with large containers to take the meals to co-workers or family members.
All proceeds collected on the spaghetti sale go toward funding the annual scholarships. It’s the organization’s top fundraiser.
The $7 tickets for the spaghetti can be purchased at the Independent-Messenger, 111 Baker St., Emporia, or any Emporia Rotary Club member.
The end-game of the event is assisting students graduating from high school and heading off to college. Last spring, 2019 Greensville County High School graduates Jessie Li and JaReese Arrington, and Brunswick Academy graduate Jonathan Davis Paul received $1,000 scholarships from the Emporia Rotary Club. The scholarship money was the direct result of the spaghetti sale.
Spaghetti is served on Feb. 25. The results of revenue raised for continuing education lasts a lifetime for the scholarship recipients.
