Gov. Ralph Northam announced that Growth and Opportunity for Virginia (GO Virginia) awarded more than $5.5 million in funding to projects helping economic and public health challenges created by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Bridge to Recovery, an initiative created by the Southern Virginia Regional Alliance and the Virginia Growth Alliance, received $925,000 in funding. The project seeks to provide technical assistance and support to businesses during the pandemic and in their recovery going forward.
As a part of Region 4, Greensville County and the city of Emporia are included in the Bridge to Recovery outline.
Three other regional projects and one statewide project also received funding as part of GO Virginia’s second round of grant awards.
“These projects represent tremendous opportunities for regional collaboration with resources dedicated to our economic recovery,” Northam said, “while staying true to the GO Virginia mission of creating quality jobs and driving positive growth.”
Since the program began in 2017, GO Virginia has funded 114 projects and awarded approximately $37.5 million to support regional economic development efforts.
