According to the Virginia Department of Health’s July 16 report, COVID-19 is responsible for 50 deaths in the Crater Health District. The City of Emporia accounts for nearly a third of that total.
The VDH reported 15 COVID-19 related deaths in the City of Emporia. The number is staggering for a municipality with a population of nearly 5,000 citizens. By percentage, it is the worst in the commonwealth.
The VDH averaged the COVID-19 related mortality rate at 293 per 100,000 capita in Emporia. Galax is No. 2 in COVID-19 associated deaths in the state at 249 per 100,000 in population.
Greensville County has the highest COVID-19 case-rate in the Crater Health District at 386. The VDH attributes nine deaths in Greensville County to COVID-19.
Petersburg has 352 cases of COVID-19, and nine COVID-19 related deaths.
Other municipalities in the Crater Health District are Dinwiddie, Hopewell, Prince George, Sussex, and Surry.
In real numbers, Fairfax County’s 14,687 COVID-19 cases, and 509 COVID-19 related deaths are most in the commonwealth.
The VDH confirmed more than 70,000 cases of COVID-19, and more than 1,900 COVID-19 related deaths its report released Thursday.
